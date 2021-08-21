Arizona State Retirement System Has $41.27 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $41,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,028,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,951,322. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $142.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

