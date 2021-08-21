Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to announce sales of $204.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $215.20 million and the lowest is $194.30 million. Hudson Pacific Properties reported sales of $196.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year sales of $832.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $775.20 million to $864.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $888.72 million, with estimates ranging from $808.00 million to $937.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hudson Pacific Properties.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%.

Several analysts have commented on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

HPP stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.78. 389,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,174. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -644.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $30.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.