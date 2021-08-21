Kuverit Reaches Market Capitalization of $452,515.09 (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Kuverit coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kuverit has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Kuverit has a total market capitalization of $452,515.09 and $13.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kuverit alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00057903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00015002 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.98 or 0.00829871 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00048253 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Kuverit Coin Profile

Kuverit (CRYPTO:KUV) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,417,841,382 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuverit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuverit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.