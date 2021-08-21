BitGreen (BITG) Tops One Day Volume of $1,332.00

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. BitGreen has a total market cap of $2.94 million and $1,332.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00059002 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00095023 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.94 or 0.00307778 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00010927 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000496 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00046726 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

