Spheroid Universe (SPH) Market Cap Tops $4.36 Million

Spheroid Universe (CURRENCY:SPH) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Spheroid Universe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0642 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. Spheroid Universe has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and $261,641.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spheroid Universe alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00057848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.95 or 0.00134472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00150121 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,128.36 or 1.00178005 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.07 or 0.00927932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.46 or 0.06660661 BTC.

Spheroid Universe Coin Profile

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,110,689,819 coins and its circulating supply is 67,895,854 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spheroid Universe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spheroid Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spheroid Universe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spheroid Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SPHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Spheroid Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spheroid Universe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.