Urus (URUS) Price Reaches $6.00 on Exchanges

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. Urus has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Urus has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One Urus coin can now be purchased for $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00057903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00015002 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.98 or 0.00829871 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00048253 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

