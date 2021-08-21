Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to Post $0.83 EPS

Analysts forecast that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for HP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. HP posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 3.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in HP by 3.5% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in HP by 17.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of HP by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,878,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,674,622. HP has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

