Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.740-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$474 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:OFIX traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.12. 372,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,164. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.75. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.86 million, a PE ratio of -97.90, a P/E/G ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orthofix Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 129,400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.