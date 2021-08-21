Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.87-2.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.08-6.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.02 billion.Applied Materials also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.870-$2.010 EPS.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,707,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,821,040. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.01. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.59.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $3,426,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,125 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.