Private Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.1% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 242,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,949,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM opened at $154.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The company has a market cap of $462.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

