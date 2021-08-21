Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Acquires Shares of 1,572 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,572 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $142.09 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.30 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $160.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

