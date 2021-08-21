Element Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,308 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.69. 604,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,156. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.74. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $72.68 and a one year high of $102.50.

