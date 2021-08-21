SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,123,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 84,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNC opened at $185.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.10. The company has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

