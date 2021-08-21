Garrison Point Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,259,000 after acquiring an additional 45,578 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,187,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,264,000 after purchasing an additional 45,469 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 726,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,829,000 after purchasing an additional 84,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 582,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,165,000 after purchasing an additional 23,172 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.26. 99,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,074. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.76 and a one year high of $83.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.