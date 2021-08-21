Element Wealth LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Element Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 2.6% of Element Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,051. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.77.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

