SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Sold by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 380.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 209,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 204,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 31,910 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $47.04. 1,781,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,432. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $49.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.22.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

