Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Short Interest Update

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 51,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 44,803 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDSA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 30,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,183. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.06. Edesa Biotech has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Edesa Biotech will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

