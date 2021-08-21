Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.72

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.722 per share on Thursday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

HEGIY stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.49. Hengan International Group has a 1-year low of $26.18 and a 1-year high of $41.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hengan International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

