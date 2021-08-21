Short Interest in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Expands By 18.0%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 688,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. China Renaissance Securities boosted their price objective on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Get I-Mab alerts:

IMAB traded up $2.60 on Friday, reaching $59.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,750. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 0.74. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in I-Mab by 72.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.