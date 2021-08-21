Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 27.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

MMM opened at $194.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.