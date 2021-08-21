Analysts Expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to Announce $1.61 EPS

Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $1.61. IDEX reported earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $6.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.71.

Shares of IEX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $221.29. 267,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,118. IDEX has a 52 week low of $166.51 and a 52 week high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 4.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 6.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 3.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in IDEX by 4.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

