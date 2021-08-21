Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $345.26 Million

Analysts expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to post $345.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $356.40 million and the lowest is $315.00 million. Helmerich & Payne reported sales of $208.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HP. Citigroup raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.85.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.13. 829,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,842. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

