Waverton Investment Management Ltd Acquires 840 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,837 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Illumina comprises approximately 1.5% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Illumina worth $39,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 8.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 109.3% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Illumina by 77.9% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,980,000 after purchasing an additional 238,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Illumina by 53.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,606,000 after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $52,431,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.50.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $16.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $486.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,844. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 93.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $483.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $447,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,796. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

