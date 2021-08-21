2,500 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Purchased by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 366.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter.

FUTY opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.59. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $44.99.

