2,500 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Purchased by Disciplined Investments LLC

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2021

Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 366.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter.

FUTY opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.59. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $44.99.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.