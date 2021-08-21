Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.610-$1.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $308 million-$314 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.05 million.

Shares of VIVO stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.46. The stock had a trading volume of 383,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,627. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $843.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.