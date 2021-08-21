San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Decreases Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA reduced its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,968 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 12.1% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 695,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth $2,965,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth $397,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 3,016.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 39.8% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 724,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 206,467 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.17. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $21.31.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

