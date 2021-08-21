ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Short Interest Up 17.3% in July

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,500 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 2,575,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.5 days.

ITMPF stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70. ITM Power has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $10.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITMPF. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ITM Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

