Argent Advisors Inc. Has $263,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Argent Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 70.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 692 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,627 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,952,000 after acquiring an additional 441,659 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37,572.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 414,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,581,000 after purchasing an additional 413,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,027,036,000 after purchasing an additional 408,262 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,711.1% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 301,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $395.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $418.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $378.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

