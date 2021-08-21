Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

