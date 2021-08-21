Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 52,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 152.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSW opened at $169.85 on Friday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $113.56 and a 12-month high of $177.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.66.

