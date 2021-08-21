Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 437 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,264,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,505,000 after buying an additional 219,842 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,010,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,462,000 after buying an additional 40,438 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,707,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,912,000 after buying an additional 224,925 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,032.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,773,000 after buying an additional 2,451,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,135,000 after buying an additional 57,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.23 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24.

