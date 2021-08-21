Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $415,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,171,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,400,000 after buying an additional 240,454 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,754,000 after buying an additional 158,850 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,264,000 after buying an additional 52,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after buying an additional 50,608 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $416.28 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.18 and a 1-year high of $417.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $404.87.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

