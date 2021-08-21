Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $335,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $211.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

