Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Invests $244,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL traded up $34.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,748.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,283. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,767.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,582.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.