Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $5.08 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,274 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $807,313,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,321,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,199,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $407.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,263,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,947. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $411.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $399.48.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

