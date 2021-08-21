New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $166.87 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 886,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,245 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $166,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,217 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,155,000 after purchasing an additional 512,609 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 421,493 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 601,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,190,000 after buying an additional 297,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in General Dynamics by 453.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 332,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,540,000 after purchasing an additional 272,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

GD stock opened at $197.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $201.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.28. The company has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

