Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock Sells 2,496 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $235,397.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,210.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ Z opened at $96.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.21. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.08 and a one year high of $208.11.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

Z has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 4,878.7% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after buying an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Zillow Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Zillow Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,977,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,950,000 after buying an additional 244,682 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.