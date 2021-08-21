RWC Asset Management LLP Has $4.53 Million Stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 92.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,580 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,240 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.06% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AU. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,391 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 100.8% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 126,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 4.4% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 71,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.89. 4,009,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,523,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.68. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $30.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.5252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

