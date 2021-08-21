David A. Beitel Sells 1,276 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total transaction of $120,964.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $96.03 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.08 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Zillow Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on Z shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.