RWC Asset Management LLP Sells 119,000 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

RWC Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 55.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 119,000 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 5.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 4.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 16.7% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Hecla Mining by 15.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,864,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,294,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 2.20. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 48,103 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $425,711.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $5,909,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 890,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,140 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

