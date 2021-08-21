New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Lam Research worth $175,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 0.5% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.63.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $565.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $621.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

