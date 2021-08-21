Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.80-6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.33. The company issued revenue guidance of increase in the low-twenties percentage range, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.28 billion.Kohl’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.100 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KSS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.18.

KSS opened at $57.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.85. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.14.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

