Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to Announce $2.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to announce earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the lowest is $2.02. ePlus reported earnings of $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.48. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. ePlus’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $161,927.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,493.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $400,184.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,197 shares of company stock worth $831,372. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 2,550.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 110,063 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of ePlus by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ePlus by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ePlus by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ePlus by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLUS stock traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,611. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.31. ePlus has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $108.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

