Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.29). Stitch Fix reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SFIX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.30.

NASDAQ SFIX traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.71. 911,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,259. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -54.40 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.97. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $113.76.

In other Stitch Fix news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $423,004.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 238,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $558,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 489,317 shares of company stock worth $27,686,388 in the last 90 days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

