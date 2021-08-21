Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Thule Group AB (publ) stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.60. Thule Group AB has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $31.42.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SEB Equities cut shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. SEB Equity Research cut shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Danske lowered shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Thule Group AB (publ) operates in the sports and outdoor sector worldwide. It offers roof racks; roof boxes; carriers for transporting bikes, water, and winter sports equipment and rooftop tents; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

