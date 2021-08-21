AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Short Interest Update

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 839,100 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 1,033,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 399.6 days.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of SKUFF stock remained flat at $$26.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.15. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $29.85.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial Market and Automotive Market business segments. The Industrial Marget segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

