Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in July

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,902,500 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 3,533,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 218.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLLMF remained flat at $$9.50 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39.

RLLMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$22.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

