Private Ocean LLC Buys 237 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 141.2% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period.

VNQI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,242. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.97. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $60.88.

