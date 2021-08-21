Private Ocean LLC Sells 3,092 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter.

GLDM stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $17.73. The company had a trading volume of 845,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,607. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.84. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $19.84.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.