EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.150-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $957 million-$965 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.60 million.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.250-$8.440 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $630.11 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $301.67 and a fifty-two week high of $634.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.80, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $550.60.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $567.00.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 3,827 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.03, for a total value of $1,837,074.81. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,853,583.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $816,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,206 shares of company stock worth $36,473,214 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

